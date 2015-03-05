Trending

Wetton launches 2 records in March

By News  

Asia vocalist’s live album and double-disc anthology on sale this month

null

Asia and UK vocalist John Wetton is releasing two albums this month – a live set and a double-disc anthology of his solo material.

The former King Crimson man, who’s been fronting prog icons UK on their final tour, will release both titles through Cherry Red.

The first, New York Minute, sees him performing many of the tracks that inspired him – some of which have never previously been available on record. It’s topped with his solo hit Battle Lines and Asia classic Heat Of The Moment.

Then comes The Studio Recordings Anthology, containing 32 tracks from six of his solo albums and featuring guest appearances by Robert Fripp, Steve Hackett, Geoff Downes, Steve Lukather and many others.

New York Minute is out this week while The Studio Recordings Anthology follows next week.

New York Minute tracklist

  1. Do It Again

  2. What’s Going On?

  3. God Only Knows

  4. Can’t Find My Way Home

  5. New York Minute

  6. All Along The Watchtower

  7. Lady Madonna

  8. Heat Of The Moment

  9. Battle Lines

Anthology tracklist

Disc One

  1. The Circle Of St. Giles

  2. The Last Thing On My Mind

  3. Hold Me Now

  4. Where Do We Go From Here?

  5. Another Twist Of The Knife

  6. I’ve Come To Take You Home

  7. I Can’t Lie Anymore

  8. Lost For Words

  9. Battle Lines

  10. Caught In The Crossfire

  11. Arkangel

  12. Right Where I Wanted To Be

  13. Nothing’s Gonna Stand In Our Way

  14. Second Best

  15. Woman

  16. Real World

Disc Two

  1. Heart Of Darkness

  2. Say It Ain’t So

  3. Cold In The Night

  4. You’re Not The Only One

  5. Raised In Captivity

  6. Steffi’s Ring

  7. Walking On Air

  8. Take Me To The Waterline

  9. Silently

  10. Battle Lines (Acoustic)

  11. I Lay Down

  12. Rock Of Faith

  13. Who Will Light A Candle?

  14. You Against The World

  15. Emma

  16. After All