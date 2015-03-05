Wetton launches 2 records in March

Asia and UK vocalist John Wetton is releasing two albums this month – a live set and a double-disc anthology of his solo material.

The former King Crimson man, who’s been fronting prog icons UK on their final tour, will release both titles through Cherry Red.

The first, New York Minute, sees him performing many of the tracks that inspired him – some of which have never previously been available on record. It’s topped with his solo hit Battle Lines and Asia classic Heat Of The Moment.

Then comes The Studio Recordings Anthology, containing 32 tracks from six of his solo albums and featuring guest appearances by Robert Fripp, Steve Hackett, Geoff Downes, Steve Lukather and many others.

New York Minute is out this week while The Studio Recordings Anthology follows next week.

New York Minute tracklist

Do It Again What’s Going On? God Only Knows Can’t Find My Way Home New York Minute All Along The Watchtower Lady Madonna Heat Of The Moment Battle Lines

Anthology tracklist

Disc One

The Circle Of St. Giles The Last Thing On My Mind Hold Me Now Where Do We Go From Here? Another Twist Of The Knife I’ve Come To Take You Home I Can’t Lie Anymore Lost For Words Battle Lines Caught In The Crossfire Arkangel Right Where I Wanted To Be Nothing’s Gonna Stand In Our Way Second Best Woman Real World

Disc Two