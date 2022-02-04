Wet Leg share cover of Ronan Keating‘s Life Is A Rollercoaster, receive approval from the man himself

Wet Leg have shared a stylish cover of Ronan Keating‘s 2000 single Life Is A Rollercoaster.

The rendition was released as part of their Apple Music Home Session, and it's even managed to capture the attention of the former Boyzone singer himself.

To show his approval, Keating retweeted a news announcement about the cover with the words "Love it".

Speaking of their decision to cover the track, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale says "It’s been such a whirlwind for us as a band. So I think we chose to cover Life Is A Rollercoaster just because we felt like we could relate to the sentiment of it. Kinda goes hand in hand with another motto that we live by, of ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway’.

“It’s been such a wild and unexpected ride for us since starting Wet Leg, and we’re all ’90s babies, so we’ve grown up with Ronan Keating on the radio — so it seemed appropriate.”

The Apple Music Home Session also includes an acoustic version of their acclaimed single Wet Dream.

In other news, Wet Leg – comprised of Teasdale and Hester Chambers – are due to release their self-titled debut album on April 8.

They will additionally be heading out on a UK tour in support of the new release, alongside a run of in-store performances. Tickets are available to purchase on the band's website.

Listen to the cover below:

Love it https://t.co/WBF7o8ltE7February 4, 2022 See more

Apr 07: Banquet @ Pryzm London

Apr 08: Rough Trade East London

Apr 09: Resident @ Chalk Brighton

Apr 10: Rough Trade Bristol

Apr 11: Rough Trade Nottingham

Apr 12: HMV Vault Birmingham

Apr 16: Newcastle, St Domsa

Apr 17: Edinburgh, The Mash House

Apr 19: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Apr 20: Manchester, Gorilla

Apr 21: Bristol, Trinity Centre

Apr 23: Birmingham, O2 Institute

Apr 24: Norwich, Arts Centre

Apr 26: London, Scala

Apr 27: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms