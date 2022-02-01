Wet Leg announce English record shop tour

Ahead of the release of their self-titled debut album on April 8, Isle Of Wight buzz band Wet Leg have shared details of a short tour of English record shops.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers will be performing at Pryzm in Kingston upon Thames for Banquet Records on April 7, before heading off to Rough Trade East London, Brighton's Chalk, Rough Trade Bristol, Rough Trade Nottingham and the HMV Vault in Birmingham across the subsequent days.

Fans can attend the tour by purchasing an album/ticket bundle from Banquet Records from 11am GMT tomorrow (February 2).

Post-record shop tour, the indie rock duo will undertake a UK headline tour on April 16, kicking off in Newcastle.

Last month, Teasdale and Chambers released a rendition of Madonna's 1985 hit single Material Girl. The release came following the pair's live session at the Canadian radio station SiriusXMU to promote their self-titled debut album. Ahead of the performance being aired, the channel released the cover of Like A Virgin.

According to vocalist Teasdale, Wet Leg make "sad music for party people, and party music for sad people."

"It is cathartic and joyful and punk and scuzzy and above all, it's fun," she adds. "Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny.

"As a woman, there's so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want people to have a good time, even if that might not be possible all of the time."

Find all tour dates below:

Gonna be doing some in store shows in April. Tickets are on sale now 💕✨

Apr 07: Banquet @ Pryzm London

Apr 08: Rough Trade East London

Apr 09: Resident @ Chalk Brighton

Apr 10: Rough Trade Bristol

Apr 11: Rough Trade Nottingham

Apr 12: HMV Vault Birmingham

Apr 16: Newcastle, St Domsa

Apr 17: Edinburgh, The Mash House

Apr 19: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Apr 20: Manchester, Gorilla

Apr 21: Bristol, Trinity Centre

Apr 23: Birmingham, O2 Institute

Apr 24: Norwich, Arts Centre

Apr 26: London, Scala

Apr 27: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms