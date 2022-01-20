Wet Leg's cover of Madonna's Material Girl is deviously dingy and we can't get enough of it

British indie duo Wet Leg have shared a rendition of Madonna's 1985 hit single Material Girl, and it's as greasily grubby as an unwashed sock. In a good way, of course.

The scuzzy cover strips back the colourful pop classic to its bare bones, filling out the leftover space with gritty distortion-soaked guitar and melancholic vocals, supported by dreamy psychedelic noise.

The release arrives following the Isle Of Wight pair's live session at the Canadian radio station SiriusXMU to promote their self-titled debut album, due out on April 8. Ahead of the performance being aired, the channel released the cover of the Like A Virgin anthem.

According to vocalist Rhian Teasdale, Wet Leg make "sad music for party people, and party music for sad people", adding: "It is cathartic and joyful and punk and scuzzy and above all, it's fun. Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny.

"As a woman, there's so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want people to have a good time, even if that might not be possible all of the time."



Listen to the cover below:

