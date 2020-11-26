Welcome to the jungle: Rammstein’s Till Lindemann shares his Amazon adventures in stunning photo book

Till Lindemann is a man who enjoys extremes. When he’s not setting himself on fire with Rammstein, or singing about transsexuals, cannibalism and rubber fetishes with his side project Lindemann, the singer likes to commune with nature, whether hunting, fishing or taking expeditions into some of the world’s most inhospitable environments with his pal Joey Kelly, from Irish-American folk group The Kelly Family.

In 2017, the pair released a photo book for National Geographic chronicling a trip to the Yukon, titled Yukon: Mein gehasster Freund (My Hated Friend). Now, the unlikely lads have returned with their second book, the 240-page Amazonas: Reise Zum Rio Javari (Amazon: Journey To The Rio Javari) available to order right now. Frankly, we don’t know much more than this, but given the striking cover photo and Lindemann’s almost pathological need to push himself right into the heart of darkness in search of new experiences, we expect it’ll be a thing of beauty, and occasional horror.

Start dropping hints to Santa today.

A post shared by Till Lindemann (@till_lindemann_official) A photo posted by on

Back in October, an Instagram post on Rammstein’s official account showed the band at work in La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where they recorded 2019’s untitled album. The accompanying caption stated: “Sadly no tour this year - but it’s great to be back in the studio!” Ready when you are gents…