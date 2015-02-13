Weiland says STP drama is behind him

Scott Weiland insists he wishes Stone Temple Pilots all the best and says he is over their acrimonious split.

The singer was axed by STP in 2013, with the band saying the relationship had become “toxic.” They later brought in Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington to replace him.

A series of lawsuits followed Weiland’s sacking, with STP saying he was using their name to further his solo career. Weiland countered by saying he’d founded and named the band.

But he now says the legal row is behind him as he concentrates on his new project, Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts.

He tells Ultimate Guitar: “I really don’t think about it that much. It’s like our legal suits we had going are way behind us now. They’re doing what they’re doing and I’m doing what I’m doing and I wish them luck.”

Weiland recently distanced himself from supergroup Art Of Anarchy, saying he was never a member and was only hired to record vocals.