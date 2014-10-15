We Came As Romans cover Swift's Trouble

We Came As Romans have released a video for their cover version of Taylor Swift’s I Knew You Were Trouble.

The melodic metalcore outfit’s cover of the track appears on Pop Goes Punk Volume 6, alongside punk rock takes on songs by Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus, Iggy Azalea and more.

We Came As Romans singer Dave Stephens says: “We chose to cover Taylor Swift’s Trouble because we all like the song and had a vision of how to make it our own style.

“Beyond that, it’s a cry for attention. We hope Taylor Swift will notice us now since we’re all in love with her.”

Available on November 17 via Fearless Records, Pop Goes Punk Volume 6 features contributions from Youth In Revolt, August Burns Red, Palisades, Knuckle Puck and others.

The We Came As Romans single is available on iTunes or as an instant download with each album pre-order.

Punk Goes Pop Volume 6 tracklist