Watch video for Billy Morrison's Gods of Rock N Roll featuring Ozzy Osbourne

Billy Morrison has released a video for his new single Gods of Rock N Roll – featuring Ozzy Osbourne on vocals.

The single is a reimagined version of the track Gods which originally appeared on Morrison's 2015 solo album God Shaped Hole. The new version features an orchestral arrangement and is said to be how Morrison and Ozzy originally imagined the track should sound.

The video for Gods of Rock N Roll can be viewed below.

It will appear on the deluxe digital edition of Morrison's 2024 album The Morrison Project, released later this month.

Morrison says: "Ozzy and I have breathed new life into what we always felt was a huge song. Gods of Rock N Roll was written 10 years ago in a South American hotel room, but with this re-recording we both feel we have finally made the song what it was always meant to be – a huge emotive ballad."

Ozzy adds that he always hoped the song would get the full orchestral treatment. He tells Kerrang: "Billy and I wrote Gods of Rock N Roll together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago.

"This re-recorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 fucking years for him to listen to me.

"We filmed the music video with director, Ivo Raza, at NRG Studios in Los Angeles and included everyone involved with the track. The end result combines what was filmed in the studio and the footage shot during the orchestral session in Budapest. I feel the orchestral score has breathed new life into Gods Of Rock N Roll. I hope you all like it."

Black Sabbath recently announced that the founding lineup will reunite for one last show this summer, following their retirement back in 2017. The one-day Back To The Beginning event will also feature the final solo performance from frontman Ozzy Osbourne, plus a support bill that includes a ‘who’s who’ of hard rock royalty.