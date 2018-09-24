Watch video for Avenged Sevenfold’s Call Of Duty track Mad Hatter

Call Of Duty developer Treyarch have released a video for the new Avenged Sevenfold track Mad Hatter.

The promo shows in-game footage from the latest instalment in the blockbuster video game series, Black Ops 4, which is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 12.

The song is included on A7X’s new digital EP Black Reign, which was released on Friday and also features Not Ready To Die from Call Of Duty: Black Ops, Carry On from Call Of Duty: Black Ops II and Jade Helm from Call Of Duty: Black Ops III.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the new song, Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows said: “Watching the initial trailers and looking at production sketches reminded me of the S-Town podcast and its main protagonist, John B. McLemore, who was rumoured to have suffered from mercury poisoning, or Mad Hatter disease.

“The idea of Mad Hatter and what it does to the brain is as frightening as the images we were shown. So I decided that the lyrics would shadow McLemore’s life. The result is a thick-grooved song that’s dynamic and has a weightiness to it.”

He continued: “We have a very deep relationship with the team at Treyarch. We’re proud to be part of the family and extremely excited for people to enjoy this next chapter and our contribution to it.”

It’s also been reported on Reddit that a new version of the song will be released later today, after some fans complained about the original mix.