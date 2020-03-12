Watch Venom Prison’s astonishing live version of Matriphagy

Venom Prison have released a live video showing their track Matriphagy.

The performance of the lead song from their Samsara album was captured at last year’s Damnation festival, with the band explaining: “Matriphagy is the process of consumption of a mother by her offspring.

“This song deals with the unconditional love mothers feel for their own children, willing to literally die for them. When in fact an embryo is a product of the invasion of the female body by a foreign object.

“Our bodies are fascinating and whatever is going on inside them during and after the fertilisation is insane.”

Venom Prison are preparing to head out on tour with Parkway Drive on their Viva The Underdogs European dates.

The shows will get under way at Hamburg’s Sporthalle on April 1 and wrap up with a set at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on April 18.

Also on the tour bill are Hatebreed and Stick To Your Guns.

You could win tickets to meet Venom Prison at the Wembley show by entering Metal Hammer and MGMT's competition. But, that's not all. Not only will you be in with a chance to meet the band and see Venom Prison tackle one of their biggest venues yet, but you could also grab yourself a free tee and a CD or vinyl for them to sign.

The closing date in March 20.

Parkway Drive, Venom Prison, Hatebreed, Stick To Your Guns 2020 European tour

Apr 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 02: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 03: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 04: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Apr 06: Budapest Papp László Sportarena, Hungary

Apr 07: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 09: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 10: Schijndel Paaspop, Netherlands

Apr 11: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Apr 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 15: Paris Zenith, France

Apr 16: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Arp 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK