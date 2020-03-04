Win merch and a meet and greet with Venom Prison

Venom Prison are proving to be an unstoppable force, their most recent album Samsara is a twisted death metal classic, and the band are now gearing up to support Parkway Drive at Wembley Arena is Sat 18th April – and we've paired up with MGMT to offer one lucky fan and a friend the opportunity to win tickets!

But, that's not all. Not only will you be in for a chance to see Venom Prison tackle one of their biggest venues yet (and check out Parkway Drive, while your at it!) but you can meet the band and grab yourself a free tee and a CD or vinyl for them to sign.

Venom Prison have garnered quite the reputation for their live shows. So give you a taste of just how insane these Welsh deathers' live shows are (incase you haven't managed to catch them yet) we've got an exclusive video for you guys – a flashback to when they floored the crowds of Damnation Festival back in November 2019, playing Self Inflicted Violence to an incredibly sweaty, delighted audience of hardened extremists.

There is just one pair of tickets up for grabs. And all you have to do to to enter is answer the question below. The closing date is March 20, transport and accommodation are not included, you must be over 14 years old (and accompanied by an adult if you are under 16) and you'll need to be able to be in London on Saturday 18th April!

Good luck!