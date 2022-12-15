Watch Twelfth Night perform East Of Eden on TV in 1982

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Plus Mark Spencer Instagram post hints at new activity on the Twelfth Night front!

Twelfth Night
(Image credit: Brian Devoil)

Good quality footage of UK 80s prog rockers Twelfth Night performing East Of Eden on The David Essex Showcase has surfaced on YouTube and you can watch the clip below.

Grainy footage of the performance has been around for a while but new better quality footage was posted on the Prog Essentials - The World's Greatest Prog Rock YouTube channel yesterday.

The footage, taken from the BBC show The David Essex Showcase features a four-man line-up of Geoff Mann (vocals), Clive Mitten (keyboards), Andy Revell (guitars) and Brian Devoil on drums. The recording, which aired on June 26, 1982, followed an invitation for the band to appear while they were in the middle of recording their celebrated Fact And Fiction album.

More recently Mark Spencer, who has worked with Twelfth Night since 2007, posted a photo of himself with Revell and Devoil in his home studio on Instagram with the message "Twelfth Night will have a little Christmas treat available soon, raising funds for charity." You can see that post below.

Watch this space...

A post shared by Mark Spencer (@markotron1966) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.