Watch Twelfth Night perform East Of Eden on TV in 1982

Good quality footage of UK 80s prog rockers Twelfth Night performing East Of Eden on The David Essex Showcase has surfaced on YouTube and you can watch the clip below.

Grainy footage of the performance has been around for a while but new better quality footage was posted on the Prog Essentials - The World's Greatest Prog Rock YouTube channel yesterday.

The footage, taken from the BBC show The David Essex Showcase features a four-man line-up of Geoff Mann (vocals), Clive Mitten (keyboards), Andy Revell (guitars) and Brian Devoil on drums. The recording, which aired on June 26, 1982, followed an invitation for the band to appear while they were in the middle of recording their celebrated Fact And Fiction album.

More recently Mark Spencer, who has worked with Twelfth Night since 2007, posted a photo of himself with Revell and Devoil in his home studio on Instagram with the message "Twelfth Night will have a little Christmas treat available soon, raising funds for charity." You can see that post below.

Watch this space...