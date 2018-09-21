Watch trailer for Amon Amarth documentary The Pursuit Of Vikings

Amon Amarth have released the first trailer for their upcoming documentary.

The film will be bundled with their live album The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm, which is set for release on November 16.

The documentary tells the story of the Swedish outfit’s history, through their own eyes and those of their loyal army of fans, while the live audio and video were captured over two separate sets at the 2017 Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.

The film was produced by Alexander Milas and directed by Phil Wallis, with Milas saying working on the project has been a labour of love.

He says: “I think I first became conscious of Amon Amarth around the release of 2002's Versus The World.

"It was a really transitional time for metal, and it seemed there wasn't a credible band on the heavier end of the scale that hadn't in some way responded to or been influenced by the pioneering sounds of the Swedish death metal scene.

“I distinctly remember thinking that there was something unique about these guys – the artwork, the thematic underpinnings, even that curiously timeless logo."

Watch the trailer below.

Earlier this week, Saxon released a video for their new single Predator featuring Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg.

Amon Amarth - The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm

CD: Main Stage Show: August 17, 2017

1. The Pursuit of Vikings

2. As Loke Falls

3. First Kill

4. The Way of Vikings

5. At Dawn's First Light

6. Cry of the Black Birds

7. Deceiver of the Gods

8. Destroyer of the Universe

9. Death in Fire

10. Father of the Wolf

11. Runes to My Memory

12. War of the Gods

13. Raise Your Horns

14. A Dream That Cannot Be

15. Guardians of Asgaard

16. Twilight of the Thunder God

DVD Digipak and Blu-ray

Documentary

T-Stage Show: August 16, 2017

1. Twilight of the Thunder God

2. Free Will Sacrifice

3. With Oden on Our Side

4. The Last with Pagan Blood

5. For the Stabwounds in Our Backs

6. Thousand Years of Oppression

7. Gods of War Arise

8. Versus the World

9. Asator

10. Under the Northern Star

11. Fate of Norns

12. Varyags of Miklagaard

13. Live for the Kill

14. Victorious March

