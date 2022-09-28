Watch Tool's Danny Carey fill Neil Peart's seat with Rush at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

When Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson stepped onto the stage at Wembley Stadium at the beginning of the month, for the first of two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, the late Neil Peart's place behind the kit was filled by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl, who played on 2112 Part I: Overture and Working Man, and Omar Hakim, who played on the classic instrumental YYZ.

Today at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the two Rush men played the same set at the second tribute show, with Grohl reprising his 2112 role and Red Hot Chili Peppers man Chad Smith playing on Working Man. And, to make things more interesting, the drummer for YYZ was one of those 'what-if' names who tend to crop up when people talk about an unlikely scenario where Rush tour once more: Tool's polyrhythm king Danny Carey.

The trio were introduced by comedian/actor/musician Jack Black, who told stories of his two encounters with Taylor Hawkins, both at The Forum.

The first was at Dave Grohl's star-studded birthday show in 2015, where the Foos men were joined onstage by the likes of Lemmy, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Slash and others. The second occasion was at Rush's final show, where Hawkins wasn't onstage.

"He wasn't blowing minds," says Black. "He was in the audience, just like you. And he was watching one of the best fucking shows of all time. You know what I'm talking about? They're about to come out right now. It is my honour to introduce one of Taylor's favourite bands, of all time. Ladies and gentlemen, give it up... for Rush!"

Rush rocking YYZ with Danny CareyAfter jamming with Dave Grohl and Chad Smith mind you#TaylorHawkinsTribute @foofighters #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/vBkAS4D2wISeptember 28, 2022 See more