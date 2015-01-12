Gallery: Dave Grohl's star-studded birthday bash

On January 7, Foo Fighters tweeted their 1.96 million followers a cryptic message alluding to an event that would take place on Saturday evening.

It was quickly followed by pictures of the band performing live and a Roman forum. The following day, the band revealed that they were to play a special show at The Forum – ah, right – in Inglewood, California to celebrate frontman Dave Grohl’s birthday and raise money for the Rock School Scholarship Fund and the Sweet Relief and MusiCares charities.

Fans who’d bought tickets had no idea of the all-star jam that was to take place inside the 17,500 capacity venue.

During their 32-song set, the band plundered their 20-year back catalogue and welcomed a stream of legends onto the stage, including KISS frontman Paul Stanley, Tenacious D, Alice Cooper, Jane’s Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell and Van Halen’s David Lee Roth for a series of spirited cover versions. The evening ended with a cover of Chuck Berry’s Let It Rock, featuring Motörhead’s Lemmy, Zakk Wylde and Slash.

Check out the gallery of shots below. We’re jealous of 17,500 people right now, quite frankly…

**An Evening With Foo Fighters In The Round **The Forum, Inglewood, California – January 10, 2015 Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Detroit Rock City (KISS cover with Paul Stanley) Do You Love Me (KISS cover with Paul Stanley) All My Life Rope The Pretender My Hero Happy Birthday (led by Tenacious D’s Jack Black) Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover with Slash and Tenacious D) Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover with Tenacious D and Slash) Congregation Walk School’s Out (Alice Cooper cover) I’m Eighteen (Alice Cooper cover) Cold Day in the Sun Monkey Wrench Two Headed Dog (Roky Erickson cover with Nick Oliveri) Learn to Fly White Limo Arlandria N.I.B. (Black Sabbath cover with Zakk Wylde) Fairies Wear Boots (Black Sabbath cover with Zakk Wylde) Times Like These Outside Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover with Perry Farrell) Miss You (The Rolling Stones cover with Perry Farrell) Something From Nothing This Is a Call Jam (with Trombone Shorty) Best of You Panama (Van Halen cover with David Lee Roth) Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love (Van Halen cover with David Lee Roth) Everlong Let It Rock (Chuck Berry cover with Lemmy, Slash and Zakk Wylde)

Foo Fighters will return to the UK in May and June.