Watch Tool and Queens Of The Stone Age members perform Led Zeppelin and AC/DC songs with Primus

Earlier this week, members of Tool and Queens Of The Stone Age joined Primus on stage to perform a variety of covers at a benefit concert in LA.

The performance took place on April 17 at The Belasco in Los Angeles to raise funds for renowned director, animator and writer Jimmy Hayward (Finding Nemo, Toy Story), who is receiving treatment for cancer.

The show's setlist comprised of six Primus songs and four covers, on which the band were joined by Tool's Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor, as well as Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen.

Primus kicked off the set with Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers, before diving into Groundhog’s Day, Too Many Puppies and My Name Is Mud. To finish, they played an encore with their 1995 track Southbound Pachyderm.

For the covers, Primus and co. played through renditions of Tool’s Ænema, AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie, King Crimson’s Thela Hun Ginjeet and Led Zeppelin’s 1969 classic Moby Dick.

During the Zeppelin track, Carey and Primus’ Tim Alexander engaged in a drum battle, which you can watch in fan-filmed footage below.

Primus frontman Les Claypool declared in a statement ahead of event: “Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us. Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward.

"Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones. With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time.”

“It is at this time that we in Primus and some of Jimmy’s good friends in the music/entertainment world have decided to give a ‘brother a hand,’ and do a live performance in his honour and for the benefit of his family."

Check out fan-filmed footage and view the setlist below:

Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers

Groundhog’s Day

Too Many Puppies (With Chancellor and Van Leeuwen)

Here Come The Bastards (With Chancellor, Van Leeuwen and Carey from here)

Thela Hun Ginjeet (King Crimson cover)

Ænema (Tool cover)

Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover)

Moby Dick (Led Zeppelin cover)

My Name Is Mud

Southbound Pachyderm