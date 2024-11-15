Watch pro-shot video of Thrice playing post-hardcore classic The Artist In The Ambulance live in full

Pro-shot video of Thrice playing 2003 album The Artist In The Ambulance in full has been published online.

The Youtube channel “monokill” has uploaded 44 minutes of the Californians’ concert at The Showbox in Seattle on June 16. The concert took place during a North American tour celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary, which extended into Europe at the start of this year. Watch the video below.

Thrice released Artist…, their third studio album, on July 22, 2003 via major label Island. Its mixture of metal, hardcore and alt-rock touches won critical acclaim. A contemporary review by Alternative Press said the band were doing for punk’s guitar playing what Iron Maiden had previously done for heavy metal’s.

Artist… was Thrice’s first album to chart on the US’s Billboard 200, reaching number 16. The band’s only albums to chart higher are 2005 follow-up Vheissu and 2016 comeback release To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere, both of which reached number 15. Artist… also topped the US’s Top Internet Albums chart and, in the UK, made it to number nine on the Rock & Metal chart.

Last year, Thrice released a re-recording of Artist… featuring Architects, Holy Fawn and other collaborators. Around the same time, Metal Hammer named Artist… as Thrice’s second-best album, behind only Vheissu.

Journalist Matt Mills wrote: “Making their debut for major label Island Records, Thrice willingly put the blinders on, limiting their eclecticism to make all the money invested into them worthwhile. The band also streamlined their songs in the process, with such mainstays as All That’s Left and Silhouette making a fusion of scream-along refrains, heavy metal riffing and punkish brevity seem easy.”

In February, Thrice singer/guitarist Dustin Kensrue gave Metal Hammer the story behind every song on Artist…. He reflected on the band’s headspace following the Island deal, saying, “We’d just signed to a major label and we had been really careful about, ‘Do we even wanna do that?’ We were challenging ourselves on this record and in our career, and we thought, ‘This might not work at all, but we’re going to find out!’”

