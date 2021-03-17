Watch this man perform a mind-blowing cover of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love using nothing but his mouth

Today we’re throwing it back a whole ten years ago to when Police Academy actor Michael Winslow, otherwise known as The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects, appeared on Norwegian television to perform possibly one of the greatest covers of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love that’s ever been. Don’t believe us? Well this ain’t no ordinary cover — Winslow takes on the vocals, lead guitar and drums, using nothing but his mouth.

Accompanied by folk pop musician Odd Nordstoga, the performance took place on Norway’s TV show Senkveld med Thomas og Harald (aka Late Night with Thomas and Harold).

The blast from the past was resurfaced recently on Twitter by actor Michael Warburton who wrote, “So you remember MICHAEL WINSLOW as the guy from the Police Academy movies right? Well, he was that for sure. But he was also a whole lot more” and adds that the rendition will “blow minds”.

As Winslow performs the cover, he adds an ultra-realistic distortion to the guitar part that really makes it sound like he’s got an in-built amplifier stuck down the back of his gob. And we’re not entirely sure how he manages to mimic Robert Plant’s notorious wail so perfectly either. Basically, this bloke has some serious talent.

If that wasn’t impressive enough for you, why not feast your ear-holes on his cover of Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze? In the words of Warburton, consider our minds blown.

Watch the Zeppelin cover below: