Watch the trailer for The Kinks’ one man show ‘psychodrama’ The Moneygoround

The Kinks will premiere The Moneygoround, a one man show co-written by Ray Davies, on their YouTube channel on January 29. The 45-minute play, which Davies wrote in collaboration with Paul Sirett, draws inspiration from the band’s 1970 album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One.

The Kinks leader says, “The Moneygoround is a one man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure. This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial "hole" eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola"



The play stars actor Ben Norris as its lead character, and will also include archive footage from The Kinks, as well as the Any Time 2020 lyric video, the Lola unboxing video and the x lyric video.



Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, commonly abbreviated to Lola Versus Powerman, or just Lola, is the eighth studio album by The Kinks, recorded and released in 1970. A forward-facing concept album, it’s a satirical appraisal of the music industry, including song publishers, unions, the press, accountants, business managers, and life on the road. It is considered one of the all time classic Kinks albums.

The show will premiere on YouTube at 8pm GMT on January 29.