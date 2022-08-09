Watch the trailer for Måneskin's Access All Areas series documenting their wild summer

Måneskin are releasing a new fly-on-the-wall documentary series, On The Road, giving fans a visual Access All Areas look behind the scenes of their wild and wonderful summer festival season.

The Italian rockers took to social media to share a teaser video for the series, which shows the band living their best, unapologetic lives across summer 2022.

The first episode is scheduled to air on August 10 via the quartet's YouTube channel.

Teasing the project, the band write: "You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek?

"Now you get a full series First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube.

"(Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.)"

Watch the teaser below:

Back in June, Måneskin shared their cover of If I Can Dream from the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann's rock 'n' roll biopic Elvis.

In conversation with NME about the cover, frontman Damiano David said: “We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann, who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish.

"He saw that between the lines that we were going to be able to give something else to show the sweet side of Elvis. think we did a great job!”

He continued, “The meaning of the song is very contemporary: ‘If I can dream of a better land/ Where all my brothers walk hand in hand‘. It’s about uniting, it’s about peace, freedom and happiness, and it’s coming out at the right moment.



We’re really proud of what we did, and to be part of this project. I have a feeling it’s going to be amazing.”