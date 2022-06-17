Måneskin share cover of If I Can Dream from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis soundtrack

Having given the song its premiere during their performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, Italian glam-rockers Måneskin have officially shared their cover of If I Can Dream from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's eagerly-awaited rock 'n' roll biopic Elvis.

Written by Walter Earl Brown, If I Can Dream was released as a single by Elvis Presley on November 5, 1968. The single reached number 11 in the UK and number 12 in the US.

Speaking to NME about the cover, Måneskin frontman Damiano David said: “We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann, who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish. He saw that between the lines that we were going to be able to give something else to show the sweet side of Elvis. think we did a great job!”



The singer continued: “The meaning of the song is very contemporary: ‘If I can dream of a better land/ Where all my brothers walk hand in hand‘. It’s about uniting, it’s about peace, freedom and happiness, and it’s coming out at the right moment. We’re really proud of what we did, and to be part of this project. I have a feeling it’s going to be amazing.”

Listen to the song below:

And you can watch studio footage of the Eurovision 2021-winning band recording the cover in their most recent Instagram post.

A post shared by Måneskin (@maneskinofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Eminem and Tame Impala are among the artists who're also set to feature on the film's soundtrack.

Elvis is set for cinematic release on June 24.