Watch the macabre video for Avenged Sevenfold's 'comeback' single Nobody, from new album Life Is But a Dream...

Avenged Sevenfold have shared the stop-motion video for new single Nobody, their first new single since 2016, and the first taste of their forthcoming eighth album, Life Is But a Dream..., which is set for release on June 2.

The video was directed by award-winning director Chris Hopewell.

A statement on behalf of the Californian quintet says, 'The beautifully crafted stop-motion music video, which unfolds like a short film, is a stunning and powerful journey exploring the dichotomy between life and death, love and war, and follows the main character through an existential crisis.'

In social media posts, the band say that their new album, the follow-up to 2016's The Stage, was inspired by the work of French philosopher and writer Albert Camus (La Peste, L'Étranger) and its lyrics are rooted in existentialism and absurdism.



Asked about potential influences on the record back in January 2022, M. Shadows told Metal Hammer’s Stephen Hill, “There are so many influences…”



“We're very influenced by Kanye West,” the singer continued. “The thing about Kanye is that he is pulling from such great soul music. I didn’t grow up with that stuff - my dad listened to Boston and Alice Cooper, I didn’t get that taste of black music and old soul. So, diving deep into jazz musicians… we’re not trying to do a jazz record, but the chord changes and progressions are so eye-opening to us.”

Watch the macabre but beautiful video for Nobody below:

In addition, the quintet have announced two US arena headline shows this summer, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9 and at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on June 23. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17 from the band's website.