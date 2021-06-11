Watch the freaky videos for two new solo tracks from Slipknot’s Clown

As work continues in Los Angeles on the new Slipknot album, which founding member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has already described as “God music” and, furthermore, “a cobra in a basket”, the band’s founding father has sneaked out two solo songs.

Truthfully, the word ‘songs’ here is doing some heavy lifting as there’s little likelihood of seeing a stadium full of ‘maggots’ belting out either Live Your Life or Brainwash Love - Death Inside in perfect harmony any time soon. But fans of Crahan’s more left-field, experimental art will find much here to dissect and debate.

Slipknot are ”hoping to be done by the end of July” on their new album, the follow- up to We Are Not Your Kind.



“I believe that this album is… It’s God music, man,” Clown recently told 93X DJ Pablo. “It’s the centre of the beast for me. This is a whole other element.”



Vocalist Corey Taylor, meanwhile, has said the new album is “pretty rad” adding, “I can’t wait for people to hear it.”