Watch the first trailer of the new Pam & Tommy miniseries

The first trailer for Hulu's Pam & Tommy miniseries has been released.

Starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, the new original limited series is due to air on February 2, 2022 on Hulu.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the cast also includes Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay, alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who executive produced the eight-episode series.

Pam & Tommy is to explore Anderson and Stan's notorious sex tape scandal, which saw a private tape filmed on their honeymoon leaked to the public.

Within the trailer, Rogen and Offerman – the criminals behind the leak – are seen looking through a secret recording of the couple.

"It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing," Offerman says after finding the sex scene, adding: "Which is kind of what makes it so hot."

Elsewhere, the clip shows the former Playboy model and rockstar's reaction to seeing the tape uploaded onto the internet.

Earlier this year, Tommy Lee admitted he was “stoked” to watch the show. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he said "I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story.

“I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.

“The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild. I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story and people need to know. It’s cool. I’m stoked.”

Watch the trailer below: