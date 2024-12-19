“I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day”: Cara Delevingne on stepping into Elton John’s shoes for a brand new video for his Christmas classic

Hot on the heels of his new Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, Elton John has released a new video for his 1973 Christmas classic Step Into Christmas. Starring British model and Only Murders In The Building star Cara Delevingne as Elton, the new promo clip reimagines what it was like on-set and behind the scenes for the original’s music video. Speaking about the team-up, Elton said that himself and Delevingne had been working on ways to collaborate and this was it.

“I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up,” he explained. “She’s hilarious to spend time with, we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humour. When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 Step Into Christmas video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same, because it came out great.’

“Elton has always been an idol of mine, to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement,” added Delevingne. “To be asked by him to play him in this recreation was a dream that I didn’t know I had until it happened. Honestly I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day. I hope that Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not yet developed, written, pitched or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

Watch the new video below:

Elton John - Step Into Christmas (2024 Music Video) - YouTube Watch On