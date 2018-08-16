Watch Soulfly’s Max Cavalera discuss Ritual's spectacular cover art

Last week, Soulfly announced that they would release their new studio album Ritual on October 19 via Nuclear Blast.

The follow-up to 2015’s Archangel was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur and features guest appearances from Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Immolation’s Ross Dolan.

The sleeve artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, while the booklet art and packaging were designed by Marcelo Vasco.

And in a new video interview with Nuclear Blast, mainman Max Cavalera speaks about the inspiration behind the cover art and how he and Kantor worked together to achieve the final result.

Cavalera says: “It wasn’t an easy road, having to go back and forth. The first design, he made a total concept and we scratched the whole thing and didn’t use any of that.

“It then became something totally different. That’s what making records is. It’s a lot of arguments – and that’s how good art is created. It’s not easy and sometimes you can’t compromise. You have an idea through the music and you’ve got to stay strong with it.”

He adds: “The easy way would be to just accept the first album cover. It would have been OK, but now I’m much happier that I put up a fight.”

Watch the full interview below.

Soulfly previously released the first single from Ritual in the shape of Evil Empowered.

Soulfly - Ritual

1. Ritual

2. Dead Behind The Eyes (feat. Randy Blythe)

3. The Summoning

4. Evil Empowered

5. Under Rapture (feat. Ross Dolan)

6. Demonized

7. Blood On The Street

8. Bite The Bullet

9. Feedback!

10. Soulfly XI