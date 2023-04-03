Watch Slash and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons play Sweet Home Alabama at star-studded Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute

Today (April 3) at the Country Music Television Awards in Texas, Lynyrd Skynyrd were honoured with a star-studded tribute, led by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers and members of the Allman Brothers Band.

Performing in honour of Skynyrd’s 50th anniversary, the live supergroup covered the 1973 Skynyrd classic Simple Man, with Rodgers handling vocal duties before being joined by country singer Cody Johnson. Meanwhile, images of late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist/last original surviving member Gary Rossington, who passed away on March 5 at the age of 71, transitioned across the screen.

Rossington was also honoured at the start of the set during an introduction by Peter Frampton, who noted: “Gary not only helped define the band's sound, he inspired millions of fans and musicians. He's now joined his fellow Skynyrd bandmates in rock and roll heaven, but we will all enjoy their music forever."

Following the rousing performance of Simple Man, the band played through a rendition of Skynyrd’s country rock anthem Sweet Home Alabama, with Slash firing out a typically bombastic guitar solo.

Also playing within the rockstar supergroup was Chuck Leavell and Warren Haynes of the Allman Brothers Band, with LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd taking the role of the Honkettes, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s celebrated female backing vocalists.

This summer, Lynyrd Skynyrd will head out on the road as special guests on ZZ Top’s Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, which will kick off on July 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Watch the performance below: