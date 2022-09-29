Watch Shane Hawkins steal the show again by smashing two Foo Fighters songs at his dad Taylor's LA tribute show

Earlier this week, the second instalment of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts was held in Los Angeles' Kia Forum, on Tuesday September 27. Throughout the night, stars from all corners of the rock world and beyond gathered to pay their respects to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who died back in March this year aged 50.

Musicians such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Hawkins, Geezer Butler, Taylor Momsen, Joan Jett, Geddy Lee, Brian May and Taylor Hawkins' children played out a number of his favourite songs, as well as the hits that defined his career.

Shane Hawkins, Taylor's 16 year old son who made headlines for his amazing performance at the Wembley Stadium tribute show earlier this month, was one of those who performed in tribute once more, covering two Foo Fighters tracks alongside the band themselves.

At the first tribute show, Shane honoured his father by drumming on the 1996 The Colour And The Shape track My Hero. This time, he played My Hero but also a second track, I'll Stick Around, lifted from Foos' self-titled album from 1995.

Shane's performances at both tribute concerts were received in high praise; not only because of his flawless ability to perfectly channel the talents of his father, but also, because he's a wonderfully talented drummer in his own right. Seeing him smash out the drums to My Hero, serving as an obvious nod to his dad, was also once again a heart-touching moment.

Check out fan-filmed footage of Shane's moment in the spotlight below:

DE ARREPIAR! 🖤No tributo a Taylor Hawkins de ontem à noite, o jovem Shane Hawkins, filho do saudoso baterista, voltou a assumir as baquetas e dessa vez tocou “I’ll Stick Around” com o Foo Fighters. #FooFighters #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/86RFRZxOtRSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Shane Hawkins estava de volta na bateria para @FooFighters durante o segundo show de tributo a seu pai #TaylorHawkins em Los Angeles.Ele se sentou atrás do da bateria para tocar "My Hero" e "I'll Stick Around".Arrepiante!🖤#TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/Xxq1Jgv2YbSeptember 29, 2022 See more

Shane Hawkins absolutely crushed it on My Hero + I’ll Stick Around 👏 what a legend!!! #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/1N9KLla5MfSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Shane Hawkins takes the Foos right into another classic Whaling from “My Hero” to “I’ll Stick Around”Unbelievable power in this dude #TaylorHawkinsTribute @foofighters #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/WDGdGIa3xPSeptember 28, 2022 See more

The Taylor Hawkins tribute show from Wembley Stadium, London, is available to watch on-demand with a Paramount+ (opens in new tab) subscription.