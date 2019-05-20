Watch Serj Tankian join Tom Morello for Audioslave's Like A Stone

The first-ever Sonic Temple festival took place at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend – with the event replacing the popular Rock On The Range event.

Tom Morello was there for a solo set, and fans got a surprise when Serj Tankian joined him onstage to perform Audioslave classic Like A Stone.

It’s not the first time Tankian has performed the song. In June 2017 at Germany’s Rock Im Park festival, the System Of A Down man joined Prophets Of Rage in a tribute to Chris Cornell, who had died just the month before at the age of 52.

Check out the video below.

Tankian and his System Of A Down bandmates were also playing at Sonic Temple, although fans were briefly evacuated from the site on Saturday due to storms and high winds in the local area.

Joan Jett had her set time changed, but it was reported that Bring Me The Horizon, Chevelle and Distillers had their sets cancelled.