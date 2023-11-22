"I love you Foos": Watch Scott Ian's 12-year-old son Revel play Everlong with Foo Fighters at Dave Grohl's studio

Back in September 2019, Foo Fighters were joined by a special guest guitarist during their performance at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian's then eight-year-old son Revel coming onstage to play Everlong. “There goes my hero!" Daddy Ian posted on Instagram afterwards. "Proudest dad moment ever?"

Four years on, with Anthrax recording at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 complex in Los Angeles, young Revel, now 12, and with a band of his own, Honeybee, took the opportunity to hook up with his old pals again, during a Foo Fighters rehearsal session.



"Rev gave Pat the day off," Scott Ian joked, posting footage of the jam on Instagram, with his boy playing Pat Smear's guitar. "He deserves it. He’s the nicest guy ever. All of these dudes are. I love you Foos. There I said it." For added love, Ian added the hashtag 'hugs' to his post.

Awwww.

Watch the clip, filmed by Anthrax - and now Pantera - drummer Charlie Benante below:

The New York thrash band are presently at work on the follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings with producer Jay Ruston at Grohl's facility. Earlier this week Charlie Benante posted a photo of Dave Grohl dropping by the studio, to give them “a jolt”, adding "Making a record should and could be fun."



"New album is going to be awesome", the band subsequently posted on Instagram, adding the hashtag 'FooThrax'

Earlier this year, Revel Ian told DJ Eddie Trunk that the band's new material sounds like "Worship Music mixed with Sound of White Noise," but his father claims that the new songs are "a lot more intense" than those on their sixth album, which was their first with John Bush on vocals.





