Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s son joins Foo Fighters to rip through Everlong

Last weekend saw Foo Fighters headline the Bourbon And Beyond festival at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky.

The band treated the crowd to a collection of classics including Learn To Fly, Times Like These, All My Life, Monkey Wrench and Best Of You.

But closing out the set with Everlong, they were joined by Revel Young Ian – the eight-year-old son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

Dave Grohl told the crowd: “We’re going to bring out somebody who’s going to play guitar with us. Revel, will you please come out here.”

After Revel joined the band onstage, Grohl pointed to Ian, saying: “I thought you were going to come out and help your kid with the guitar!” Ian then walked out and waved to the crowd.

The youngster then led Foo Fighters through the track, taking a bow with the band at the end of the performance and even taking the time to flick a guitar pick into the crowd.

Scott Ian later posted footage of the performance on Instagram, saying: “There goes my hero! Proudest dad moment ever?

"How about when your son gets to join his favourite band onstage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and nails it!

"Thank you Dave, Taylor, Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Gus, Kerwin, Sean, Patrick, Simone and everyone else on the Foo crew for being the best!”

The Foos were joined on the bill by artists including ZZ Top, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, Blackberry Smoke, Joan Jett and The Flaming Lips.