Watch Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Henry Rollins and more discuss the birth of Anthrax

Anthrax have shared the first part of a definitive, star-studded documentary on their band to launch their 40th anniversary celebrations.

Featuring contributions from founding members Scott Ian and Danny Lilker, long-time drummer Charlie Benante and Fistful Of Metal-era members Danny Spitz and Neil Turbin, the first episode of the Anthrax 40 for 40 web series details the band’s formation and earliest days, with guest insights offered by Henry Rollins and Megaforce Records founder Jonny Zazula.

Directed and edited by Jack Bennett, the Anthrax 40 for 40 series will walk viewers through the influential New York thrash band’s entire history, through to 2016’s For All Kings album, and will lead up to a special livestream event on July 18. Forthcoming guests on the web series will include Slash, Dave Grohl, Kerry King, Chuck D, Tom Morello, Gene Simmons, Corey Taylor and Dave Mustaine.

The band say: “Each week beginning May 3, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and wrapping on the band’s official founding anniversary of July 18 Anthrax will offer Anthrax 40 for 40, a series of episodes that features former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band, and what Anthrax’s legacy has meant all these years on.”

The dates of broadcast for the various episodes are as follows:

May 3: Fistful Of Metal

May 10 Spreading The Disease

May 17 Among The Living

May 24 State Of Euphoria

May 31 Persistence Of Time

June 7 Sound Of White Noise

June 14 Stomp 442

June 21 Volume 8

June 28 We’ve Come For You All

July 5 Worship Music

July 12 For All Kings



We’ll have full details of the band’s July 18 livestream event just as soon as details are confirmed.