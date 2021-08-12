Watch previously unreleased footage of VdGG performing Wondering from 1976

UK prog pioneers Van der Graaf Generator have shared previously unseen footage of a 1976 record company promotional film of the band performing Wondering, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming The Charisma Years box set, a 20 disc set which will be released through Virgin/UMC on September 3. The set includes 17 CDs and three Blu-rays and feature the band's entire recorded works for Charisma Records, including previously unreleased tracks and previously unreleased footage in brand new stereo and surround sound remixes.

"It’s wonderful to have the whole recorded history of those years collected together as a complete set and the new mixes shed quite a different light on many of the pieces," sys Peter Hammill. "Somewhat to our own surprise, we’ve had a later lease of life after our reunion album and concerts. And as the trio of Hugh, Guy and myself, we’re still working away and will be playing live again as soon as circumstances allow us. This remains a fun job.”

The footage of Wondering is taken from Disc 20 in the set, the Video Vaults disc, the contents of which is listed below. The track originally appeared on 1976's World Record album, which was the last to feature the band's classic line-up, with Hugh Banton and David Jackson leaving after the album's release.

Pre-order The Charisma Years.

(Image credit: Virgin/UMC)

Video Vaults Tracklisting

Darkness

Whatever Would Robert Have Said

(Beat Club, German TV, 23/6/70 - previously unreleased)

Lost

Killer

Ocotpus

(Pop Deux, French TV, filmed at the Bataclan Theatre, Paris, 27/5/72 - previously unreleased)

Theme One

A Plague Of Lighthouse Keepers

(Pop Shop, Belgian TV, 23/3/72)

The Undercover Man

Arrow

Scorched Earth

The Sleepwalkers

(Live from the Charleroi Palais des Expos, 17/4/76)

Wondering

Cat's Eye/Yellow Fever (Running)

(Charisma promotional films - previously unreleased)

Austrian TV Feature

Lizard Play

Sleepwalkers

Mirror Images

(Live at the Khofidisch Open Air Festival, 17/6/78 - previously unreleased)

