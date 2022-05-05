Watch Pearl Jam pay tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins on night one of their US tour

Pearl Jam re-launched their pandemic-postponed US tour on May 3, with a performance at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, and frontman Eddie Vedder took the opportunity to pay tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins mid-way through the band's set.

Ahead of playing Quick Escape, one of eight tracks from the quintet's current album Gigaton in the set-list, Vedder hailed Hawkins, and acknowledged the late drummer's friendship with Pearl Jam's own Matt Cameron.



“[Hawkins] emitted something very incredible and very special,” the vocalist told the audience. “We’re all missing him, and so, Matt, I’m sorry again for your loss. But it just gives us another chance to say how much we appreciate you as well.”

Taylor Hawkins passed away in his hotel room in Bogata, Colombia on March 25, aged 50: Foo Fighters were in the country to play the Estereo Picnic festival in the city. No official cause of death has yet been made public.

Watch Eddie Vedder's tribute to Hawkins below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers also paid tribute to the popular drummer during their headline set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival last weekend.



Drummer Chad Smith had the word 'Taylor' on his bass drum, and he addressed the crowd at the end of the set to dedicate the quartet's performance to Hawkins.



“We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight,” Smith told the audience. “We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them."