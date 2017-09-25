Watch Papa Roach cover Linkin Park’s In The End

Papa Roach paid tribute to Chester Bennington during their recent set in Vienna.
The band are on the road across Europe in support of their latest album Crooked Teeth, which launched in May this year via Eleven Seven Music.
And during their set in the Austrian capital, frontman Jacoby Shaddix led the band through a cover of Linkin Park’s In The End, which closed out their track Forever.
Shaddix tells the crowd: “We love you Chester Bennington. Rest in peace. To anybody in the house tonight, who’s walking through some darkness, please don’t be afraid to just put your hand out and go, ‘I need some help.’ It takes courage.”
Papa Roach’s European tour continues tonight at the Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany. Find a full list of their remaining dates below.
Papa Roach 2017 tour dates
Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany
Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Oct 11: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain