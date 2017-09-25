Former Corrosion Of Conformity vocalist Eric Eycke dies

Corrosion Of Conformity have confirmed that former vocalist Eric Eycke, who appeared on band’s 1984 debut album, has died.

The band posted a message on their website and on Facebook, which reads: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of one time COC vocalist Eric Eycke, who’s broad musical knowledge shaped the band’s early identity and who’s energy is evident on our first hardcore era album Eye For An Eye.

“This simply does not seem real. We traveled far and wide in a shitty van, blowing up stages together, trying to live up to the likes of The Bad Brains and Black Flag.”

Eycke was brought into the band in 1983 to replace Robert Stewart, who had been with the US outfit for less than two months. Eycke remained with them for a year before being fired.

Speaking with IndyWeek for their oral history of Corrosion Of Conformity in 2012, bassist Mike Dean said: “Eric Eycke was the kind of singer that people would be into hearing at that point. He was a hardcore kind of tough dude. Never could hear him – he would usually be running around and miss the microphone.”

But guitarist Woody Weatherman added: “He put on a good live show, and that’s what mattered.”

Dean replaced Eycke on lead vocals for a brief time and in 2012, Eye For An Eye was remastered and reissued.

No cause of death has been revealed.