Watch Opeth deliver an epic live version of Ghost Of Perdition

Opeth have shared live footage of their performance of Ghost Of Perdition from their new live package.

The film titled Garden Of The Titans was captured at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the US and it launched today (November 2) via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast on DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD.

The video footage was overseen by The Deka Brothers, while the audio was mixed by David Castillo. The striking cover art was created by Travis Smith.

Earlier this year, Opeth guitarist Fredrik Akesson revealed that work on the Sorceress follow-up was underway and told Face Culture: “We’re very much into demoing. I’ve recorded a lot of solos so far and Mikael Akerfeldt has already written 12 songs for the new album, so we have more than enough material for an album.

“But I think we will at least try to finish 15 songs. Hopefully we’ll work on song ideas very soon.”

Opeth: Garden Of The Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater tracklist

1. Sorceress

2. Ghost Of Perdition

3. Demon Of The Fall

4. The Wilde Flowers

5. In My Time Of Need

6. The Devil's Orchard

7. Cusp Of Eternity

8. Heir Apparent

9. Era

10. Deliverance