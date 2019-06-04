Watch official trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary

An official trailer for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Bob Dylan documentary has been released.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story will premiere on Netflix on June 12 and focuses on Dylan’s 1975 US tour. It’s said to capture “the troubled spirit of America” at the time, and “the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year.”

The trailer features archive footage of the tour along with new interviews with Dylan and those who were around him 44 years ago.

Speaking about the 1975 tour, Dylan says: “It wasn’t a success – not if you measure success in terms of profit.”

He adds: “Life isn’t about finding yourself or finding anything. Life is about creating yourself.”

All of Dylan’s performances in the film are included in the box set Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, which will be released this coming Friday (June 7).

The 148-track collection includes all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour and also features rehearsal clips from New York's S.I.R. studios.

Dylan will continue his European tour later this month and will headline the British Summer Time Festival with Neil Young at London’s Hyde Park on July 12.