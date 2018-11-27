Neil Young and Bob Dylan to co-headline British Summer Time 2019

Organisers of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park have announced the first two headliners for the 2019 event.

Neil Young and Bob Dylan will co-headline the event on July 19, with further artists to be revealed in due course.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday (November 30) while a Barclaycard pre-sale is now under way.

Senior vice president of AEG Presents, James King, says: “Barclaycard presents British Summer Time has always tried to deliver the greatest possible one-off live experiences for music fans in London.

“Being able to bring together two of the biggest cultural icons together for this historic day of music counts as possibly the biggest event we have ever delivered in Hyde Park.”

Head of experiential marketing and partnerships for Barclaycard, Daniel Mathieson adds: “I’m blown away by the calibre of music royalty coming to Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2019.

“With these legendary artists already confirmed, and many more still to be announced, you won’t want to miss it.”

This summer’s event featured Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, The Cure, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble and saw Paul Simon’s play his last-ever UK concert.