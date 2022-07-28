Watch Nita Strauss rehearse with Demi Lovato ahead of upcoming tour

Demi Lovato has shared rehearsal footage with new guitarist Nita Strauss, showing the pair practicing recently-released pop-punk anthem Substance

Demi Lovato and Nita Strauss rehearsing ahead of tour
Demi Lovato has shared a video showing the star rehearsing alongside new guitarist Nita Strauss ahead of their upcoming tour.

Earlier this month, Strauss announced that she would be leaving Alice Cooper's touring band via an Instagram post, which read: "I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think!"

As well as dropping out of the shock rocker's touring band, Strauss also scrapped the festival dates her solo band had scheduled for the rest of the year.

The guitarist soon revealed that she would be joining Lovato's live band, and made her first TV appearance in her new role on July 24, appearing alongside Lovato on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the popstar-turned-pop-punk-powerhouse's new single, Substance.

Lovato and Strauss can be seen performing the same song in new rehearsal footage, which was shared on the former Disney star's Instagram page yesterday, July 27.

Alongside the post, Lovato writes: "Can’t wait to see you guys on tour".

The vocalist will hit the road with Strauss in tow starting from August 30 in São Paulo, Brazil, before heading to further cities across North and South America.

The trek will commence off the back of the arrival of Lovato's new, eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, which is due out on August 19 via Island Records. Lovato will also be performing at the Iowa State Fair in Springfield and Des Moines on August 13 and August 14.

According to the singer, the follow-up to 2021's Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over will serve as the start of their new venture into heavier territories, and will exhibit more pop-punk influences rather than their trademark mainstream pop sound.

Last month Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, also shared a hard-hitting video for Skin Of My Teeth, the first single from their new album

Watch the rehearsal footage below:

