Watch Nita Strauss get engaged at her album release show in Los Angeles

Last week, on July 6, Nita Strauss celebrated the release of her new second solo album The Call Of The Void with a show at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles.

However, the night took a surprise turn when her longtime boyfriend and drummer Josh Villalta paused the set to propose to her, with Strauss accepting his offer with an enthusiastic 'Yes!' into the microphone.

The moment was captured in a host of videos by family and friends, with a full recording of the scene now posted onto Strauss' Instagram alongside the caption: "FOREVER YES @thejoshv!!!!!! I can't wait to be your wife".

Villalta summed up the emotional occasion with his own message, writing: “Last night was so amazing on so many levels. 2 years of intense work that tested me, our relationship, my passion, and sanity all at once…. The Call [Of The] Void is finally out. I think we played our best show ever last night to a slam-packed Whiskey A Go Go. Our band and crew kicked ass last night!!

“I moved to l.a. 18 years ago.. 12 years ago; I was introduced to Nita in the driveway of the Rainbow Bar & Grill by [Artist & Influencer Marketing Manager] Mike Taft...fast forward...8.5 years of us being together and what a better way to top off this night.

“After our set, I asked my best friend to marry me onstage … Our album release party turned into our engagement party. My Mom flew in, and Nita’s parents and sister were there to witness. Thank you all that were there to share this special moment with us.”

Sumerian Records' Mike Jakubow also posted a selection of recordings from the night, as well as the message: "Nita Strauss Record Release Party...more than that... it turned into an engagement party! Congrats @hurricanenita and @thejoshv on everything. Such an honor to share in your amazing moments. Truly.”

Check out the proposal below below:

Later this summer, Nita Strauss will head out on the road as part of Alice Cooper's longtime band for an extensive tour, including US shows supporting Motley Crue and Def Leppard, as well as a co-headlining North American trek with Rob Zombie.

The Call Of The Void, which is out now, features instrumental tracks as well a number of guest vocalists, including Disturbed's David Draiman, Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Motionless In White's Chris Motionless, Dortohy, In Flames’ Anders Friden, Lilith Czar, Marty Friedman and Alice Cooper.