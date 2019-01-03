Watch Nikki Sixx and Marilyn Manson join Rob Zombie for Helter Skelter at Ozzfest

On New Year’s Eve, Ozzy Osbourne hosted a special Ozzfest at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Ozzy was joined by Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Body Count, DevilDriver, Zakk Sabbath, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson on the night.

And, since Zombie and Manson were in the building, the pair decided to hook up to play their cover of the Beatles’ classic Helter Skelter which they recorded together back in July last year.

And just to add to the fun, they were joined onstage by Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

It wasn’t just the trio who were having a good time, as Ozzy himself later checked in to say: “Had a blast at Ozzfest. Should we make New Year’s Eve Ozzfest a new tradition?”

Let’s hope so!