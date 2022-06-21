Watch Muse jam Slipknot's Duality at epic Isle of Wight festival show

Muse headlined the main stage on the second night of the Isle Of Wight festival last weekend and delivered a spectacular show filled with classic hits and even a few surprises.

For their June 19 performance, the Devon alt. rock trio fired out an epic 22-song setlist, featuring songs from their forthcoming album Will Of The People, alongside hallmark anthems such as Time Is Running Out, Supermassive Black Hole and Plug In Baby.

For the outro of the latter tune, Matt Bellamy finished off the performance with some heavy riffing, pinched from Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 classic Sweet Child O’ Mine.

And to sign off their recently-released new single Will Of The People, the trio further surprised their audience with a healthy serving of distortion-soaked welly in the form of a mini jam session on Slipknot’s Duality.

Watch YouTube user Abbi's footage of Will Of The People / Duality below:

Other brief jam sessions incorporated into the group's triumphant show included AC/DC’s Back In Black and Rage Against The Machine’s Know Your Enemy, tagged on the outro of the fuzz-heavy Hysteria.

Muse's forthcoming ninth album Will Of The People is set to arrive on August 26. Following its release, the band will play a number of intimate theatre shows across the globe, from Los Angeles to Milan.