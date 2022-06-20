Watch Matt Bellamy play a robot glove at Muse's outrageous Isle Of Wight headline show

A robot glove? Slipknot, AC/DC and Guns N' Roses riffs? A sh*t-ton of hit singles? Muse's headline appearance at the Isle Of Wight festival was a live masterclass

Muse Isle Of Wight
Over the years, Muse's live shows have thrown up some incredible spectacles: a gymnast performing mid-air acrobatics suspended from giant light bulb, an alien monster nicknamed Murph, Charles The Dancing Robot, but the Devon trio raised the bar for their headline appearance at the Isle Of Wight festival last night (June 19), with frontman Matt Bellamy playing the intro to The Resistance-era single Uprising on a futuristic high-tech glove.

Having already teased the festival audience with riffs from AC/DC (Back In Black, tagged onto Hysteria), Slipknot (Duality, appended to Won't Stand Down) and Guns N' Roses (Sweet Child O' Mine playing out Plug In Baby), Bellamy walked to the front of the main stage's 'ego ramp' walkway, and proceeded to play a snippet of his solo track Behold The Glove on... yes, a robotic glove, before segueing into Uprising.

What a time to be alive.

Watch the clip here, as filmed by YouTube user Abbi.

The Devon trio's set also featured a number of tracks from their forthcoming Will Of The People album, including the title track, singles Won't Stand Down and Compliance and the as-yet-unreleased Kill Or Be Killed.

Will Of The People is due to arrive on Warners on August 26, after Muse rejected their label’s suggestion of releasing a compilation record.

“We were reaching that point where there was talk about maybe doing a greatest hits album, and we weren’t really in favour of doing that,” Bellamy said last month. “So it’s almost like we’ve made a record that is a greatest hits album – of new songs.”

The band's set featured:

Will Of The People
Interlude
Hysteria
[Drill Sergeant]
Psycho
Pressure
Citizen Erased
Won't Stand Down
The Gallery
Compliance
Thought Contagion
Time Is Running Out
Nishe
Madness
Supermassive Black Hole
Plug In Baby
Behold The Glove
Uprising
Prelude
Starlight

Kill  Or Be Killed
Knights Of Cydonia

