Mike Dawes plays all of Metallica's parts for One on one guitar

Who doesn’t love Metallica? Idiots, that’s who. Regardless of your opinion of their more recent material, you cannot deny the sheer power and quality of their first five albums. It doesn’t matter if you’re a metal thrashing mad devotee to Kill ‘Em All or prefer the more accessible Black Album, Metallica have nailed everything put in their path. But it’s not often you see someone really nail Metallica… until now.

Countless people have tried to cover Metallica over the years and most are admittedly uninteresting or simply awful, but guitar maestro Mike Dawes has released one of the most impressive versions of One we have heard in a long time.

Taken from his upcoming album Era, Mike performs the iconic anti-war song on his acoustic guitar, performing all instrumental parts at once LIKE THE CLEVER GIT HE IS.

“Anyone who knows the original can identify with the challenge of performing this track solo,” says Mike. “It’s my mum’s favourite, and she doesn’t even like Metallica, or acoustic shred guitar!”

Era will be released on September 15 via Oten Records, and also includes a cover of Scarlet by Periphery. You can pre-order your copy of the album now.

Mike is heading out on tour across the UK this autumn with Justin Hayward at the following dates:

18 September: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Sea

19 September: G Live, Guildford

20 September: Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth

22 September: Queens Hall, Barnstaple

23 September: Assembly Hall, Worthing

25 September: The Playhouse Theatre, Weston Super Mare

27 September: City Hall, Hull

28 September: William Aston Hall, Wrexham

01 October: Philharmonic, Liverpool

02 October: St David’s Hall, Cardiff

03 October: Union Chapel, London

05 October: Town Hall, Birmingham

06 October: Alban Arena, St Albans

