Metallica line up California wildfire benefit show

Metallica have announced that they’ll headline a benefit show next month to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California.

More than 8000 homes and buildings were destroyed when fires ripped through Northern California this month, leaving 42 people dead. And with firefighters still battling blazes, Metallica say they want to do something to help.

They’ll hold a concert at San Francisco’s AT&T Park on November 9, with 100% of the ticket price going to Tipping Point – a charity that fights poverty in the Bay Area.

Metallica say in a statement: “Earlier this month, Northern California, the community that we have called home for over 34 years, suffered devastating wildfires that have destroyed homes and displaced over 100,000 of our neighbours in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and other counties in the North Bay.

“We’re extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to – through music!’’

Metallica will be joined on the night by Dave Matthews and G-Eazy, with other artists to be confirmed soon.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale tomorrow (Friday, October 27) at 10am PDT through Ticketmaster.

The band add: “We hope you’ll join us on November 9 in assisting our friends and neighbours who have lost so much, but if you cannot attend the show and would still like to contribute, you may donate directly to Tipping Point.

“You may also donate to the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation through the Foundation’s Facebook page. All Within My Hands will be making a donation to Tipping Point Community, and 100% of your contribution will be included.”

Metallica are currently on tour in the UK in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

