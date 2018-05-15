Metallica: We were right to sue Napster

Kirk Hammett says he still believes Metallica were right to sue Napster back in 2000.

The band came under fire from some for taking legal action against the streaming service for copyright infringement 18 years ago – but the guitarist says he still stands by the decision.

Hammett tells Swedish TV show Nyhetsmorgon: “The whole Napster thing didn't do us any favours whatsoever. But you know what? We're still in the right on that – we're still right about Napster no matter who's out there saying, ‘Metallica was wrong.’

“All you have to do is look at the state of the music industry and that explains the whole situation right there.”

Hammett adds: “There was a time when the streaming thing was kind of weird and it’s not that great quality – I don’t care what anyone says about modern streaming, it’s never going to sound better than vinyl.

“Having said that, we want to be accessible and you need to make sure you’re accessible on all the modern fronts.”

Metallica have just wrapped up live dates in Europe in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self Destruct and will head back out on the road across North America from September.

