Watch Metallica celebrate another night with the San Francisco Giants

Metallica teamed up once again with baseball’s San Francisco Giants on Friday evening.
Metallica Night has become an annual tradition, and before the Giants’ game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park – formerly AT&T Park – James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett played the US national anthem to the 34,950-strong crowd.
Drummer Lars Ulrich was also on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. But unfortunately for Metallica, the Giants and their fans, the Yankees won the match-up 7-3.
Video footage and pictures from the night can be seen below.
Metallica will return to Europe later this week for the next leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour.
They’ll resume their live commitments in Lisbon on Wednesday evening.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany