Watch Metallica celebrate another night with the San Francisco Giants

Metallica at the ballpark on Friday evening

Metallica teamed up once again with baseball’s San Francisco Giants on Friday evening.

Metallica Night has become an annual tradition, and before the Giants’ game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park – formerly AT&T Park – James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett played the US national anthem to the 34,950-strong crowd.

Drummer Lars Ulrich was also on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. But unfortunately for Metallica, the Giants and their fans, the Yankees won the match-up 7-3.

Video footage and pictures from the night can be seen below.

Metallica will return to Europe later this week for the next leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour.

They’ll resume their live commitments in Lisbon on Wednesday evening.

Metallica with the San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal (Image: © Daniel Shirey - Getty)

Lars Ulrich after throwing out the first pitch (Image: © Daniel Shirey - Getty)

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany