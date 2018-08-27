Watch Matt Heafy’s unplugged Dragonforce cover

Not content with taking on Toto, N*Sync and Britney Spears, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy added Dragonforce to the list of bands he has covered.

Heafy took to Twitch to livestream a version of the power metal kingpins’ classic 2005 anthem Through The Fire And Flames.

Ditching the original’s OTT fret-bothering heroics, he unexpectedly reinvented it as a stripped down acoustic ballad.

Who knew that a Dragonforce song could be so moving? And who knew that Heafy had such a batshit crazy record collection?

Assuming Matt can prise himself away from Twitch, Trivium kick off a US tour in October.