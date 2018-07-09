Here's Matt Heafy covering ...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Angel-voiced Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has released another cover as part of his Kiichichaos Karaoke series.

Last week he covered Toto's classic super-hit Africa. This week, he gave Britney Spears' 1998 chart-topper ...Baby One More Time the metal treatment. While wearing a Bathory shirt. Nice.

Upon completing the cover, complete with widdly guitar breakdowns and growled vocal interludes, Heafy concludes: "Yeah... yeah... that was awesome. Man, what a good song."

Known as kiichichaosreigns on Twitch, Heafy holds the Kiichichaos Karaoke events on the livestreaming platform, where fans can donate money and request songs for the Trivium mainman to cover. If you like metal, guitar and novelty covers, it's probably a channel for you.